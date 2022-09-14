Products
This is the latest launch from Mailmeteor
See Mailmeteor’s 3 previous launches →
Ranked #5 for today
Mailmeteor 2.0
Send auto follow-up emails with Gmail
Upvote 46
20% OFF
•
Free Options
Mailmeteor lets you send personalized email campaigns and auto follow-up sequences from your Gmail.
💌 Send personalized emails at scale
✅ Works with the Google Suite
🔐 Designed to respect your privacy
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
by
Mailmeteor
About this launch
Mailmeteor
Send personalized mass emails with the best mail merge in Gmail.
37
reviews
75
followers
Follow for updates
Mailmeteor 2.0 by
Mailmeteor
was hunted by
Jean Dubrulle
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Jean Dubrulle
and
Corentin Brossault
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
Mailmeteor
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on December 19th, 2019.
Upvotes
46
Comments
38
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#5
Report