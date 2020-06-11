  1. Home
  2.  → Mailbum

Mailbum

Email signatures without the fuss

#1 Product of the DayToday
Mailbum allows you to quickly configure a clean, minimalistic email signature which can simply be copy and pasted into your email client.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Fraser Cook
Fraser Cook
Maker
Hey! I initially built an even more basic version of Mailbum for my Wife so she could quickly configure a decent looking email signature without messing with any visual editors or raw code. I then thought it may actually be a useful little tool for a wider audience if it was expanded with various fixed templates, logo embed and social icons. A few evenings working on it here and there and here we are. There's various things that are in the works such as installation guides, image hosting, more templates and so on. Long term I think it would be cool to add some basic email templates which could be copy/pasted into your mail software. The focus being on clean, minimal emails avoiding any complexity. If you like it, hate it, or have any suggestions please let me know!
Upvote (1)Share
Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
It's awesome :) The logo is not showing correctly for me, but that might be an issue of the link I'm using :/ dunno really
UpvoteShare
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Very nice Fraser! I am also having issues with the logo's link. It i like a lot. Thank you.
UpvoteShare
Karim Traiaia
Karim Traiaia
This is super awesome! :D Thanks!
UpvoteShare