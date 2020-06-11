Discussion
Fraser Cook
Maker
Hey! I initially built an even more basic version of Mailbum for my Wife so she could quickly configure a decent looking email signature without messing with any visual editors or raw code. I then thought it may actually be a useful little tool for a wider audience if it was expanded with various fixed templates, logo embed and social icons. A few evenings working on it here and there and here we are. There's various things that are in the works such as installation guides, image hosting, more templates and so on. Long term I think it would be cool to add some basic email templates which could be copy/pasted into your mail software. The focus being on clean, minimal emails avoiding any complexity. If you like it, hate it, or have any suggestions please let me know!
It's awesome :) The logo is not showing correctly for me, but that might be an issue of the link I'm using :/ dunno really
Very nice Fraser! I am also having issues with the logo's link. It i like a lot. Thank you.
This is super awesome! :D Thanks!