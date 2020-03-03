Discussion
👋 Hi hunters! Today we launch our biggest and most ambitious product to date! 💌 It's called Mailbrew and it lest you create beautiful email digests on any topic, from sources like Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, RSS and Hacker News. 🧘♂️Mailbrew really helped us unplug from feeds, while staying up to date on our favorite topics with curated emails that we receive and consume on our own schedule. You can signup today on https://mailbrew.com/
Fabrizio and Francesco have been working on Mailbrew for a while now, and watching the service evolve and grow has been an amazing thing. Mailbrew has really become an integral part of my morning routine, sitting down at my desk with a cup of coffee and reading my morning brew is a great way to digest the day’s news and movements. I can’t wait to continue seeing this develop and I wish both of you the best of luck! 💪😊🍀
@coconidodev thanks man, really appreciate it!
Guys! This is absolutely stellar work. Finally a clean way of not having daily noise all over my already tight schedule. And it looks absolutely polished too. Will be teeth in this for the next couple of weeks, keep up the good work, you nailed it. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@linusekenstam Thanks for the kind words Linus, hope you like it 🙌
@linusekenstam thanks Linus, really means a lot! 🙏
@frankdilo @linuz90 - No worries guys, this is super.
When I started using this product I was a bit skeptical.. But after you receiving my first brews it started replacing mindlessly scrolling feeds
Good idea! It`s very useful for actuve people))
