  1. Home
  2.  → Mailbrew

Mailbrew

Automated email digests from Twitter, Reddit, YouTube & more

#2 Product of the DayToday
Save hours of time spent checking sites and scrolling feeds, by receiving automated email digests on the things you love.
Pick your sources, and get the content you need on your schedule.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Maker
👋 Hi hunters! Today we launch our biggest and most ambitious product to date! 💌 It's called Mailbrew and it lest you create beautiful email digests on any topic, from sources like Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, RSS and Hacker News. 🧘‍♂️Mailbrew really helped us unplug from feeds, while staying up to date on our favorite topics with curated emails that we receive and consume on our own schedule. You can signup today on https://mailbrew.com/
Upvote (4)Share
Nicolo S
Nicolo S
Fabrizio and Francesco have been working on Mailbrew for a while now, and watching the service evolve and grow has been an amazing thing. Mailbrew has really become an integral part of my morning routine, sitting down at my desk with a cup of coffee and reading my morning brew is a great way to digest the day’s news and movements. I can’t wait to continue seeing this develop and I wish both of you the best of luck! 💪😊🍀
Upvote (1)Share
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Maker
@coconidodev thanks man, really appreciate it!
Upvote (1)Share
Linus Ekenstam
Linus Ekenstam
Guys! This is absolutely stellar work. Finally a clean way of not having daily noise all over my already tight schedule. And it looks absolutely polished too. Will be teeth in this for the next couple of weeks, keep up the good work, you nailed it. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Upvote (1)Share
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Maker
@linusekenstam Thanks for the kind words Linus, hope you like it 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Maker
@linusekenstam thanks Linus, really means a lot! 🙏
Upvote (1)Share
Linus Ekenstam
Linus Ekenstam
@frankdilo @linuz90 - No worries guys, this is super.
UpvoteShare
Ferruccio Balestreri
Ferruccio Balestreri
When I started using this product I was a bit skeptical.. But after you receiving my first brews it started replacing mindlessly scrolling feeds
Upvote (1)Share
Vladimir Marchenko
Vladimir Marchenko
Good idea! It`s very useful for actuve people))
UpvoteShare