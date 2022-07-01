Products
Maïka
Maïka
Find the best cafés to work from!
Visit
Tired of working from home? Coworking spaces are disappointing? Why not work from a coffee shop? Maïka helps you find the best café to work from near you!
Maïka also helps you converting currencies and splitting bills
Maïka
About this launch
Maïka
Find the best cafés to work from!
