Home
→
Product
→
Maia
Maia
Relationship AI for couples. Advice, date ideas, and more!
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Maia is your AI relationship assistant, coach, and third wheel, all wrapped in one. Enhance your bond with curated date ideas, expert relationship advice, and fun conversations. Transform everyday moments into lasting memories with Maia!
Launched in
Messaging
Dating
Bots
by
Maia
About this launch
Maia
Relationship AI for couples. Advice, date ideas, and more!
1
review
161
followers
Follow for updates
Maia by
Maia
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Messaging
,
Dating
,
Bots
. Made by
Claire Wiley
and
Ralph
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Maia
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
