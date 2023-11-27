Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Maia
Maia

Maia

Relationship AI for couples. Advice, date ideas, and more!

Free Options
Embed
Maia is your AI relationship assistant, coach, and third wheel, all wrapped in one. Enhance your bond with curated date ideas, expert relationship advice, and fun conversations. Transform everyday moments into lasting memories with Maia!
Launched in
Messaging
Dating
Bots
 by
Maia
Secure Audit Log
Secure Audit Log
Ad
Security event logging with a single line of code
About this launch
Maia
MaiaRelationship AI for couples. Advice, date ideas, and more!
1review
161
followers
Maia by
Maia
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Messaging, Dating, Bots. Made by
Claire Wiley
and
Ralph
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Maia
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on October 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-