Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Magnolia
Magnolia
Make thriving at home easy and affordable
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Magnolia is a membership-based service that orchestrates the best service providers to help older adults thrive at home. We develop a personalized care plan and then handle many of the logistics of getting the care plan implemented on your behalf.
Launched in
Parenting
,
Tech
,
Home services
by
Magnolia
Pipedrive
Ad
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
Magnolia
Make thriving at home easy and affordable
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Magnolia by
Magnolia
was hunted by
Matt Z
in
Parenting
,
Tech
,
Home services
. Made by
Matt Z
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
Magnolia
is not rated yet. This is Magnolia's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#191
Report