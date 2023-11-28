Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Magnific AI
Magnific AI
Ranked #13 for today

Magnific AI

Advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling.

Payment Required
Embed
The most advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling. Not only upscale, enhance! Magnific can hallucinate and reimagine as many details as you wish guided by your own prompt and parameters!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Magnific AI
About this launch
Magnific AI
Magnific AIAdvanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling.
0
reviews
89
followers
Magnific AI by
Magnific AI
was hunted by
Javi Lopez
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Javi Lopez
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Magnific AI
is not rated yet. This is Magnific AI's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Vote chart
Comments
18
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#34