Magnific AI
Ranked #13 for today
Magnific AI
Advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling.
The most advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling. Not only upscale, enhance! Magnific can hallucinate and reimagine as many details as you wish guided by your own prompt and parameters!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Magnific AI
About this launch
Magnific AI
Advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling.
0
reviews
89
followers
Magnific AI by
Magnific AI
was hunted by
Javi Lopez
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Javi Lopez
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Magnific AI
is not rated yet. This is Magnific AI's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Comments
18
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#34
