Home
→
Product
→
Magicul Figma Backup
Magicul Figma Backup
Automated, scheduled backups for Figma.
Visit
Upvote 1
10% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Magicul Figma Backup is an automated backup solution for Figma. Protect and store your data in our encrypted cloud or connect your own storage. All backups can be stored as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD files.
Launched in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Security
by
Magicul Figma Backup
Follow for updates
About this launch
Magicul Figma Backup
Automated, scheduled backups for Figma.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Magicul Figma Backup by
Magicul Figma Backup
was hunted by
Kevin Goedecke
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Security
. Made by
Kevin Goedecke
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Magicul Figma Backup
is not rated yet. This is Magicul Figma Backup's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#45
Report