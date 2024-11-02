Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MagicSet
MagicSet
Automated B2B Email Outreach
Visit
Upvote 17
30 Percent off for LIFE
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MagicSet is a multichannel B2B cold email and ringless voicemail platform that enhances personalized outreach at scale. It crafts 1:1 emails and uses proprietary technology to ensure industry leading delivery into the primary inbox.
Launched in
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
by
MagicSet
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
MagicSet
Automated B2B Email Outreach
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
MagicSet by
MagicSet
was hunted by
Jake Marfoglia
in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Jake Marfoglia
. Featured on November 3rd, 2024.
MagicSet
is not rated yet. This is MagicSet's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report