Generate high-performing marketing content using GPT-3.

MagicFlow is your AI-powered content marketing assistant that makes it super easy and fast for you to compose high-performing landing pages, Google and Facebook ads, and product descriptions in seconds.
Samanyou Garg
Solving real-world problems using AI.
👋 Hey everyone! We're thrilled to be launching Magic Flow here on Product Hunt! 🤔 Problem Sound cliché but we built this to scratch our itch, failing to write good web copy multiple times. We either had to settle with the sub-standard copy we wrote ourselves (hey we are not copywriters) or pay someone else to do it for us. Wish there was a magical product that did it for us, quick, easy, and cost-effective. And that’s why we built Magic Flow. 🤩 Solution MagicFlow is your AI-powered content marketing assistant that makes it super easy and fast for you to compose high-performing landing pages, product descriptions, ads, and blog posts in seconds. MagicFlow currently supports the following content types: - Landing Pages - Google ads - Facebook ads - Product descriptions - Headers We are constantly adding new content types based on user feedback. 🆓 Sign up now for our FREE FOREVER plan and get 10 credits per month to try out MagicFlow's copy generation capabilities. 🛍️ Special Offer We are offering a 50% forever discount to Product Hunt users on any of our subscription plans with the code PRODUCTHUNT50 (valid for a limited time). We are confident that MagicFlow is going to take your content marketing to the next level. 🙏 Let us know if you have any feedback or suggestions.
Paul LoebFounder, DropTrack
I've used MagicFlow to generate landing page copy, and it's awesome! Definitely saves a lot of time. Can't wait to try it for ads.
Sateesh 🍫
HaKr
Maker of Simple Ops, Visa List, ACrypto
Copywriting simplified, saved tons of time for me. It would be interesting for magicflow to have PH launch comment generated!
Sateesh 🍫
manoj
This is a very useful product for designers like me and tech enthusiast persons and will be very helpful for generating contents for ads and landing pages. Great job.
Sateesh 🍫
Elvis Soon
Wow. The AI generated copy just so awesome. I'm impressed. Gonna try more other use case.
Sateesh 🍫
