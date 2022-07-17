Products
MagicCard NFC Business Card
NFC smart business card
Say goodbye to boring business cards.
With MagicCard, you simply tap your card on a phone to instantly share your info. The recipient doesn't need to install anything.
Create your page for free. Connect a custom domain. Built-in analytics + more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Website Builder
by
MagicCard NFC Business Card
About this launch
MagicCard NFC Business Card
NFC Smart Business Card
MagicCard NFC Business Card by
MagicCard NFC Business Card
was hunted by
Adam Petty
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Adam Petty
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
MagicCard NFC Business Card
is not rated yet. This is MagicCard NFC Business Card's first launch.
