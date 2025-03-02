Subscribe
This is a launch from Magicam
See 1 previous launch
Real time face swapping for any stream or meeting
Magicam redefines real-time AI face swapping. It features Voice Clone for dynamic voice modulation, LivePortrait to animate images, enhanced video face swap, and a Customization Panel for fine-tuning—ideal for creators and professionals.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MeetingsArtificial IntelligenceVideo cameras

Meet the team

About this launch
Magicam by
was hunted by
Alex AI
in Meetings, Artificial Intelligence, Video cameras. Made by
Ethan Smith
,
Marcus
and
Arthur Winston
. Featured on March 9th, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 20 users. It first launched on May 19th, 2024.