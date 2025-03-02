Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Magicam
This is a launch from Magicam
See 1 previous launch
Magicam
Real time face swapping for any stream or meeting
Visit
Upvote 99
Magicam redefines real-time AI face swapping. It features Voice Clone for dynamic voice modulation, LivePortrait to animate images, enhanced video face swap, and a Customization Panel for fine-tuning—ideal for creators and professionals.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Meetings
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video cameras
20% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Magicam
Real-time face swapping for any stream or meeting
5 out of 5.0
Follow
99
Points
14
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Magicam by
Magicam
was hunted by
Alex AI
in
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Ethan Smith
,
Marcus
and
Arthur Winston
. Featured on March 9th, 2025.
Magicam
is rated
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on May 19th, 2024.