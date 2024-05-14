Launches
Magicam

Magicam

Real-time face swapping for any stream or meeting

Transform your look in real-time with Magicam. Perfect for Zoom, Twitch, or any platform. Magicam features a brand-new UI, making it simple and intuitive to use. With continuous updates and no credit limits, start using Magicam now.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Artificial Intelligence
Video cameras
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
