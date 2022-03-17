Sign In
Magic Piano AR
iOS app to play piano songs on any real piano with AR
•Play piano songs on any real piano with augmented reality
•Access famous piano songs available in the app
•Import any piano midi file
•Choose your tempo
•No background in music theory needed
