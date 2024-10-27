Launches
This is the latest launch from timeOS
Magic Notepad by timeOS
The AI notepad that gets you
The Magic Notepad brings the human touch back to your meeting notes. You jot down what matters to you, and your AI takes it from there, organizing your raw notes into structured insights, beautiful formatting, and next steps.
Chrome Extensions
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
timeOS
timeOS
Live beyond the calendar
Ben Lang
Chrome Extensions
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Eilon Mor
Reut Shechter
Tommy Barav
Daniel Schneider
Ilan Benisty
Tali von Huth
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
timeOS
4.8/5 ★
by 73 users. It first launched on August 16th, 2022.
75
14
