👋 Hey everyone! We’re stoked to be launching Magic Flow here on Product Hunt! 📖 Story Sound cliché but we built this to “Scratch our own itch” failing to write good web copy multiple times. We are solopreneurs building a few products on the side. When it comes to writing copy for our landing pages, we always get stuck. We either had to settle with the sub-standard copy we wrote ourselves (hey we are not copywriters) or hire a copywriter which was always an expensive option. Wish there was a magical product that does it for us, quick, easy, and cost-effective. That’s what we built, the Magic Flow. Now everyone is a copywriter 🤩 🤔 Problem Landing pages need a great copy in order to convert visitors to customers. But writing great copy takes time, often difficult for most people and expensive. We tried it and was frustrating to write web copy that aligns with our business goals, telling the marketing story, and keeping it highly relevant and engaging to the user. 🤩 Solution Magic Flow is a copywriting assistant that uses the world’s most advanced natural language model to create captivating landing page copy that drives more leads, sales, and signups... and it does it in seconds. It's the perfect tool for marketers, designers, developers, and start-up founders. 🙏 We’d love to get your feedback and we're happy to answer questions! 😃
I'm 20 in line, when can I get access? :-)
@bjarne_eldhuset you will be contacted in the next few days to get into private beta.
