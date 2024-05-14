Launches
Magic Bookshelf - AI Stories
Make your kid the star of their own book.
With Magic Bookshelf, create stories where your kids are the heroes. Design characters for your kids, family, friends, pets, and see them all brought to life in AI adventures and illustrations.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Make your kid the star of their own book.
Magic Bookshelf - AI Stories by
was hunted by
Heather Perkins
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Heather Perkins
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Magic Bookshelf - AI Stories's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
