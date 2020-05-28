Made in Turkey 2.0
Online companies based in Turkey selling products worldwide.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Levent Aşkan
Maker
Hello Product Hunters👋🏻 This is Levent one of the makers of the website. Firstly, I was born and raised in Turkey. 🇹🇷 👉 Most of you know Turkey with its crystal blue seasides but we have worthy companies that are waiting for you to discover. That’s why we curated all online companies that sell products worldwide. ⭐️ On this website, we have more than 200 companies in 10 categories such as e-commerce, gaming, hardware, software, applications and content. 🍀 As we would like you to try some of "Made in Turkey products"; 20 of them shared exclusive discounts for us. You can get discounts by sharing your e-mail address with us. Keep watching those companies! 🚀🚀 ❤️ I am here to answer all your questions and get your feedback all day. You can reach me through https://twitter.com/leventask as well.
Upvote (12)Share
Maker
It's been neccesary for a long time. Amazing Job! Congratulations! 👏
Upvote (6)Share
Very helpful for both Turkish startups to reach worldwide customers, and investors looking for promising Turkish startups. Well done @leventask and the team!
Upvote (5)Share
What an amazing job👏👏
Upvote (5)Share