Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ankith Harathi
Maker
👋😸Hey Product Hunt, I'm Ankith - one of the makers of Macro! We've been building Macro for the past ~6 months and are so excited to finally share it with you all today. We used the relatively new Zoom SDK as Macro's foundation, which allows us to wrap the entire Zoom experience within our app and completely control + customize the meeting UI without having to worry about audio/video infrastructure or scalability. We're launching Macro today with a few features that re-imagine the meeting interface for collaboration and inclusive conversations: - Launch from the same Zoom links - any Zoom link you click will launch you right into the same meeting, now through Macro - Airtime map - visualize in realtime the distribution of speaking time across participants in a meeting - Custom views - change Zoom's video UI to adapt to the style of meeting your having - Outcomes - takes notes right in the meeting interface, categorized with shortcuts. Macro auto-creates a Google Doc in your Gdrive for every meeting and syncs all your notes in realtime to this doc thats instantly sharable with your team. More integrations coming soon! Macro is free and available to everyone on macOS for download today, no waitlist. We're a small team of four, recently five, engineers who would love to hear your feedback on how we can make Macro, and your meetings, better. Thanks for reading! ✌️
UpvoteShare