This is the latest launch from Wannathis
See Wannathis’s 19 previous launches →
MacBook Pro Mockups
MacBook Pro Mockups
Beautiful mockups for Figma
Upvote 4
30%
•
Free Options
Set of gorgeous MacBook Pro Mockups in a beautiful environment.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
by
Wannathis
About this launch
Wannathis
3d products for digital designers to save time and work more efficient
40
reviews
406
followers
MacBook Pro Mockups by
Wannathis
was hunted by
Anton Mishin
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Anton Mishin
,
Egor Mishin
and
Veronika Bochkareva
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
Wannathis
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on June 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#86
Report