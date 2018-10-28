Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → MacBook Alarm

MacBook Alarm

Secure your laptop with 🚨 an alarm

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday

MacBook Alarm is macOS app that will secure your laptop.

Reviews

767476
808097
1046417
 

Discussion

Hunter
345896
Andrey  Azimov
Makers
345896
Andrey  Azimov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
345896
Andrey  AzimovMaker@andreyazimov · AndreyAzimov.com
👋 Hi PH, ⁉️ Problem I'm working most of the time from a coffee shop with my laptop and I'm going to the toilet time to time. But I'm 😓 worried that someone can 👺 steal my laptop while I'm away. 🛠 Solution I tried to find some existing solutions but no one didn't satisfy me. Existing apps or too expensive (monthly subscription), not supported anymore or does not work as I want. For example not playing the alarm sound when the display is closed so the thief could run away. So I decided to make my own perfect macOS alarm app. How does this work? If someone tries to steal my laptop (disconnect from the charger or close the display), MacBook Alarm detects it and sounds an alarm and send a push notification to Telegram so I can capture the bad guy! 🎬 Here is a video demo:
I making this launch live in Twitch. This app is a part of my Hard Core Year - I 😱 quit my job and I have 1 year to get to 📈 profit as an Indie Maker. You can Read my story. Let me know your feedback.
Upvote (6)·
Mohammed Rafy@rafyasarmatta · All things Community
@andreyazimov Hilarious.
Upvote ·
421931
William@wimgz
Nice job Andrey! Does it take a picture when the alarm rings so you can identify the thief afterwards? 😂
Upvote (5)·
135934
gerasim_sergey@gerasim_sergey · CEO MacPlus Software, www.noteifyapp.com
I think this application really solves a big problem ... I just advise you to start using this application right now, before your MacBook is stolen
Upvote (1)·
1389375
John Foster@jhon_foster · QA
cool
Upvote ·
42397
Armin UlrichPro@arminulrich · Maker of MadeWithVueJs.com
10 bucks are nothing compared to probably losing your MacBook! 🚨 excellent idea Andrey!
Upvote ·