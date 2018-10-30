Apple today introduced an all-new MacBook Air, bringing a stunning 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, the latest processors and an even more portable design to the world’s most loved notebook.
Apple reveals all-new MacBook Air with Retina display and USB-C portsWe're less than two months removed from Apple's big September iPhone XS reveal event, but the company just can't stay away as it kicks off yet another press event on Tuesday morning. First up, a totally redesigned MacBook Air, with a Retina display, headphone jack, and two USB-C ports.
Apple MacBook Air 2018 gets Retina display, Touch ID for $1,199, available Nov. 7Apple announced today at a special event in Brooklyn, New York an update to one of its most popular notebooks, the MacBook Air. The 13.3-inch laptop now has a Retina display with four times the resolution and thin bezels, but moves to two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports only.
Apple finally put a Retina display in the MacBook AirIt also includes Touch ID, which is one of the more handy additions to the Mac in recent years, though there's no Touch Bar (something that many might consider good news). The Touch ID sensor also includes the new T2 chip, which enables "Hey, Siri" capabilities.
New MacBook Air ANNOUNCED by Apple - Release date, specs, UK price REVEALEDApple lifted the lid on a new MacBook Air model after years of fans crying out for an upgrade. Until now, the MacBook Air had not seen a major internal refresh since 2015. And the design of the product had remained the same since Steve Jobs unveiled it back in 2008.
Apple just revealed an entirely redesigned MacBook AirApple has revealed the brand new version of the MacBook Air, entirely redesigning its most popular computer. It is what Apple is calling its "greenest ever Mac" and while borrowing from the beloved design includes a complete revamp of the way it looks.
Apple's October 2018 Event: Looking for a New MacBook and iPad - Live BlogFor the fourth time in a decade, the company has decided one September gathering just isn't enough time to show all the new gadgets it wants you to buy during the holidays. So we're doing it all over again this morning. Tripp expects Apple will show off new products in its iPad and Mac lines.
Apple iPad and Mac event: new MacBook Air announced - liveThe Silicon Valley firm decamps to Brooklyn for its latest launch. Will it announce a new iPad Pro and MacBook Air as predicted?
The stakes for the new MacBook are much higher than for the iPadToday, Apple is widely expected to introduce two new computers: a revamped iPad Pro and the long-awaited successor to the MacBook Air. There have been a lot of rumors and leaks about the iPad, which has led to a palpable level of excitement for this event.
Apple event live: New MacBook Air revealed, iPad Pro and Mac Mini expected - latest newsApple reveals new MacBook Air starting at $1,199 The updated MacBook Air comes with Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports Apple is expected to update its iPad Pro range Apple updates its Mac Mini starting at $799 Apple has revealed its new MacBook Air, a long-awaited update to its Mac line, while it is also expected to reveal a new iPad Pro at a packed launch event in Brooklyn.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is a beauty, although I prefer a Macbook Pro because the bigger 15" screen > the Macbook Air's portability, for me.
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Loved the New MacBook Air!! 😊 very upset with the pricing it should have been more reasonable as the Mac air previous generation. Indian pricing is very expensive and unreasonable.
