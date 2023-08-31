Products
Home
→
Product
→
M1-project
M1-project
Understand your target audience without weeks of research
Visit
Upvote 35
50% discount
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
If you’ve ever struggled with figuring out who your Ideal Customers are or wasted precious resources targeting the wrong audience, this is for you. M1-Project is an AI tool designed to help you create Ideal Customer Profile in just 5 minutes.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
M1-project
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We are here for you! 🙏 We would love to hear your thoughts and answer any questions you may have."
The makers of M1-project
About this launch
M1-project
Understand your audience 5 times better & faster.
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
M1-project by
M1-project
was hunted by
Igor Den
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Igor Den
and
Roman Ponomarev
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
M1-project
is not rated yet. This is M1-project's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report