Cameron Mason
Maker
Hey Product Hunters... we're excited to launch lyrnlink today. We like to share what we’re learning, our favorite books, podcast episodes, articles, and tweeters we like to learn from. There isn’t a good tool for this... Each medium for learning has its own vehicle of sorts. We found it difficult to consolidate lists and share them quickly. We resorted to sharing word docs. Ultimately we wanted a way to quickly compile lists of our favorite books, podcast episodes, articles, videos, and twitter people & share it with friends, family, employees, mentees, etc. The goal of lyrnlink was to have a cool way to create lists and share them with our networks. Ultimately, we help create communities of like minded and different people who want to learn and grow. Our networks loved the prototype. By productizing our tool, we can create communities of like minded and different people who want to learn and grow, like we do. It’s our dream to build a learning world where you can discover real-time what people like you like to learn, and additionally who they like to learn from. Hopefully you’ll join us, create a lyrnlink of your own and hit us up with some feedback!
