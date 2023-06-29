Products
Lyrist

Write lyrics to music you find online

Select from the world's largest platforms to write songs, make poetry, and take notes all on one screen!
Launched in
Music
Writing
Audio
 by
About this launch
1review
12
followers
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Music, Writing, Audio. Made by
Peyt Spencer Dewar
,
Marc Bastien
and
Ghazal Dewar
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Lyrist's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-