  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Lyrcs
    Lyrcs

    Lyrcs

    Lyrics, poetry and rap writing app

    Free Options
    The only lyric writing app that highlights rhymes, counts syllables, accepts near rhymes, shows chords, organises sections and so much more.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Music
    Writing
     by
    Lyrcs
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    RevenueCat
    About this launch
    Lyrcs
    LyrcsWrite Lyrics Poetry Rap
    0
    reviews
    31
    followers
    Lyrcs by
    Lyrcs
    was hunted by
    Patrick
    in Productivity, Music, Writing. Made by
    Patrick
    . Featured on September 21st, 2024.
    Lyrcs
    is not rated yet. This is Lyrcs's first launch.
    Upvotes
    30
    Vote chart
    Comments
    8
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -