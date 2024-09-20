Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Lyrcs
Lyrcs
Lyrics, poetry and rap writing app
Visit
Upvote 30
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The only lyric writing app that highlights rhymes, counts syllables, accepts near rhymes, shows chords, organises sections and so much more.
Launched in
Productivity
Music
Writing
by
Lyrcs
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Lyrcs
Write Lyrics Poetry Rap
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Lyrcs by
Lyrcs
was hunted by
Patrick
in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Writing
. Made by
Patrick
. Featured on September 21st, 2024.
Lyrcs
is not rated yet. This is Lyrcs's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report