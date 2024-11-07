Launches
Luqo AI
Luqo AI
The new AI language learning experience
Luqo AI, your advanced AI tutor, empowers you to learn and master any of 7 languages from the ground up. Go beyond traditional methods with 11+ interactive practice modes that personalize and enrich your language journey.
Launched in
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Luqo AI
About this launch
Luqo AI
The new AI-powered language learning experience
Luqo AI by
Luqo AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Ali Göklükay
,
Berktug Mutlu
,
Ogulcan Bayter
,
Oguz Dağlı
,
Ali Emre Çakmakoğlu
and
Memet GEÇMEZ
. Featured on November 12th, 2024.
Luqo AI
is not rated yet. This is Luqo AI's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
