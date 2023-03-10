Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lupin AI
Ranked #7 for today
Lupin AI
ChatGPT-powered, custom leave policy generator
Visit
Upvote 76
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Say goodbye to the headache of creating your Org's Leave Policy from scratch. Lupin helps you generate custom Leave Policy using the power of ChatGPT in four simple steps.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
by
Lupin AI
About this launch
Lupin AI
ChatGPT-powered, custom Leave Policy Generator
0
reviews
82
followers
Follow for updates
Lupin AI by
Lupin AI
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Roshan Jose
and
Ramakrishnan Lokanathan
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Lupin AI
is not rated yet. This is Lupin AI's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Comments
2
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#123
Report