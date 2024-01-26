Products
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
Spatial computing app for stress & relaxation
Lungy: Spaces is a new spatial computing app that guides the user through interactive breathing exercises and sound-based, active meditation. It is fully native and available at launch for Apple Vision Pro!
Launched in
Virtual Reality
Health & Fitness
Augmented Reality
by
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
About this launch
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
Spatial Computing App for Stress & Relaxation
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro by
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
was hunted by
Luke
in
Virtual Reality
,
Health & Fitness
,
Augmented Reality
. Made by
Luke
. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro
is not rated yet. This is Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
