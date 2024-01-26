Products
Lungy
Lungy

Spatial computing app for stress & relaxation

Lungy: Spaces is a new spatial computing app that guides the user through interactive breathing exercises and sound-based, active meditation. It is fully native and available at launch for Apple Vision Pro!
Virtual Reality
Health & Fitness
Augmented Reality
About this launch
Lungy by
was hunted by
Luke
in Virtual Reality, Health & Fitness, Augmented Reality. Made by
Luke
. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Lungy: Spaces for Apple Vision Pro's first launch.
84
30
#9
#9