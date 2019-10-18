Home
→
Luna Display 4.0
Luna Display 4.0
Luna Display now turns any Mac into an extra display
iPad
Mac
Luna Display is the only hardware solution that turns any Mac or iPad into a wireless second display. Luna Display seamlessly extends your Mac desktop to your iPad or another Mac, creating a wireless second monitor with stunning image quality.
Luna Display Introduces Mac-to-Mac Mode
Luna Display: We're always looking for ways to give our users the freedom and flexibility that their workflow deserves. Luna Display's launch in the fall of 2018 blasted us off into an arena that no company had successfully played in before - we'd created a device that could turn your iPad into a second display for Mac.
Luna Display adds new Mac-to-Mac mode - 9to5Mac
Luna Display, the popular accessory that lets you use your iPad as a secondary display to your Mac, is expanding with a new Mac-to-Mac mode. This means that you can now use a Mac as the secondary display for another Mac.
Luna Display Introduces Mac-to-Mac Mode Allowing Nearly Any Mac to Be Used as Secondary Display
Luna Display today introduced a new Mac-to-Mac mode that allows any Mac released within the last decade to be used as a second display for another Mac. This includes any combination of Macs, ranging from a MacBook Pro and an iMac to a MacBook Air being used as the primary display for a Mac mini.
Luna Display now supports older Macs as a secondary screen
Secondary display companies are among the latest to get a taste of Sherlocking, after Apple introduced Sidecar as part of the recent Catalina update. Honestly, the feature is far and away the best thing about the latest version of MacOS and as a number of third-party app developers have discovered ...
