Luna

A lightweight dark mode automatic switcher for Windows 10

I've built this app in my spare time to resolve my frustration with Windows 10 for not having automatic dark theme switcher. This may be included in the next releases of Windows 10 but for now here is Luna!
Hope this app is useful for other people as well :)
Discussion
Jerry C
Jerry C
I am a fan of all thinks dark mode, but uh...might want to google the word "darky". It does not have a positive connotation, at least in the US.
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
@jrc Huh, it didn't cross my mind about this, thanks for the heads up! I wanted to use a diminutive of the word dark. I need to see what are other people's reactions about the name and I can change this easily 😊
Bob Lee
Bob Lee
@jrc My first thought, too
Ayush Chandra
Ayush Chandra
Great job!!😊 Will check it! Has anyone wondered why we don't have changing wallpaper on ios according to the night mode and day mode, can anyone develop this?
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
@ayushchandra Thank you! There are dynamic wallpapers that change based on time of the day (in both iOS and MacOS) but they are predefined and no way to customize atm.
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
Adrian Mateoaea
Maker
The project name was renamed to Luna 🎉🎉
