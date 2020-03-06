Discussion
No reviews yet
Jerry C
I am a fan of all thinks dark mode, but uh...might want to google the word "darky". It does not have a positive connotation, at least in the US.
Great job!!😊 Will check it! Has anyone wondered why we don't have changing wallpaper on ios according to the night mode and day mode, can anyone develop this?
@ayushchandra Thank you! There are dynamic wallpapers that change based on time of the day (in both iOS and MacOS) but they are predefined and no way to customize atm.
The project name was renamed to Luna 🎉🎉