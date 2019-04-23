Built by and for podcasts lovers. Luminary has the shows you already know and love. Find exactly what you want to listen to, when you want to listen to it. Subscribe to Premium for over 40 ad-free podcasts including top shows and compelling originals.
Luminary launching to take on Apple Podcasts, but major shows missing from the platformA new paid podcast service called Luminary is set to launch tomorrow on iOS, Android, and the web (via ). It got off to a rough start last month as it announced the service with a controversial ad stating "Podcasts don't need ads," and tomorrow the premium podcast service will launch without some of the most popular podcasts found on Apple's platform.
Luminary Is Betting $100 Million That You Will Pay For PodcastsTomorrow, the New York and Chicago-based startup Luminary will launch what it claims will be "Netflix for podcasts," an $8/month subscription service that includes a podcast app and access to dozens of exclusive shows. The podcast industry has been skeptical about, and has tiptoed lightly into, getting consumers to pay directly for podcasts.
Podcast wars: $100 million startup Luminary launches tomorrow without Reply All or The DailyThe subscription podcast startup Luminary launches on April 23rd with shows from Trevor Noah, Karamo Brown, Lena Dunham, Guy Raz, and other stars. But Spotify and The New York Times are withholding popular shows, potentially setting Luminary up to fail.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Podcast apps are slowly but surely becoming a saturated market, interested to see if paid subscription models can become the new norm for podcasts, I personally have no issue with paying a monthly fee for access to a library of podcasts so as long as new ones are being added
