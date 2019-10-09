Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Luft Cube

Luft Cube

A portable and filterless air purifier

A compact Air Filter that you can take anywhere to destroy allergens, germs and toxic chemicals around you. LUFT Cube integrates innovative technologies with minimalistic designs.
⛔️No more maintenance
⛔️No more filter-replacements
⛔️No more charging batteries
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Nikolai Lebedovsky
Nikolai Lebedovsky
Hunter
Pro
A small, filterless air purifier that you can take anywhere to clean the air around you.
UpvoteShare