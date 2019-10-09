Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Luft Cube
Luft Cube
A portable and filterless air purifier
Health and Fitness
Crowdfunding
+ 1
A compact Air Filter that you can take anywhere to destroy allergens, germs and toxic chemicals around you. LUFT Cube integrates innovative technologies with minimalistic designs.
⛔️No more maintenance
⛔️No more filter-replacements
⛔️No more charging batteries
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Nikolai Lebedovsky
Hunter
Pro
A small, filterless air purifier that you can take anywhere to clean the air around you.
Upvote
Share
2 hours ago
Send