Lucid Waker

Discussion
Harry Cha
Maker
Hello everyone! My name is Harry, and I am a Computer Science student in Purdue University. A few years ago, I developed a similar program for myself to both practice programming and help myself lucid dream more easily. And since I found my personalized program effective for myself, I decided to turn it into an app in case there are more people out there who might find my program beneficial. This app is free and there are no ads whatsoever. I hope there would be some of you who may get something out of my app! Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to comment here or email me at lucidwakerapp@gmail.com for any feedback!
