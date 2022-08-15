Products
Home
→
Product
→
Loxperts
Loxperts
Freelancer marketplace for localization experts
An on-demand freelancer marketplace, dedicated to localization experts and local market growth specialists from around the world. Find required localization services & providers easily, compare prices and options, and book them without hassle.
Launched in
Freelance
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Loxperts
About this launch
Loxperts by
Loxperts
was hunted by
Soumik Mukherjee
in
Freelance
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Soumik Mukherjee
and
Sreya Debnath
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Loxperts
is not rated yet. This is Loxperts's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#26
