Lowdown 2.0

Steven Hylands
👋 Hey Product Hunt 6 months ago we launched the first version of Lowdown — a tool to autogenerate newsletters for Slack communities. We’ve now sent more than 80,000 emails to 14,000 people, across 300 organisations. 🎉 Since then Lowdown has improved in every way and evolved into a tool that highlights the most valuable posts shared in all kinds of teams on Slack. We’re thrilled to launch version 2 today. Here’s how the new-and-improved product works: 👁 Identify content automatically You identify channels and keywords for Lowdown to analyse and our Slackbot will automatically suggest great posts to highlight in your email digests. 📣 Instantly add any Slack post React to any post in your Slack with 📣 to add it to an email. 📅 Set a schedule that suits Select a day, time and frequency for your email digest. Lowdown then creates and sends automatically. ✅ Easily subscribe your members Add your Slack members as recipients in one-click or use our Slackbot to collect their permission. --- To celebrate our launch day we're offering Product Hunters a special discount. Enter the coupon PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off for 6 months. We’re also working on our next release which will let you receive a personal digest of highlights from channels you care about. Sign up for early access here - https://getlowdown.com/slack-dig... Thanks guys 🖖
Lowdown saves me loads of time and keeps me in touch with all the important info from our Slack channels. Can't recommend it enough.
@gavinshields Thanks Gavin, glad to hear you're getting value from it!
50% off for 6 months with coupon PRODUCTHUNT Unreal. <3
We've been using Lowdown with a 150 person Slack. Love receiving the Lowdown from Lowdown in my inbox it highlights the stuff that got buried or forgotten about. Really pleased to see the schedule feature and to nudge members. Congratulations + can't wait for the personal digest.
@chrismcclelland We've loved having you onboard Chris thank you!
Such a great tool for keeping everyone in the loop without the pressure of being online everyday. 50% for 6 months is a steal too!
@alex_price2 Thanks Alex, that's our ultimate goal - to reduce the attention sucking reality of workplace chat.