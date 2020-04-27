LOVO Studio
AI voiceover & voice cloning platform for your content needs
Tom Lee
Maker
👋Hi PH Fam - and thank you Kevin for helping us out! My name is Tom and I am a co-founder of LOVO, and today I’m introducing LOVO Studio, our AI Voiceover & Cloning Platform! We first started from analyzing emotions from voices of people calling in to call centers and the agents working there – and this understanding of the relationship between emotion and voices, combined with my personal experience as a marketer searching for voice talent for my campaigns, led us to this. Imagine Canva + Photoshop for voices: 1) Catalogue of 50+ voices across accents, character, and use case 2) Fine-tuning features like custom pronunciation editor, emphasis, speed & pause control, and BGM 3) Create custom voices with just 5~10 minutes of recording. Unlike some other voice cloning services out there, our data scientists hand-craft each and every custom voice so they sound perfect. 4) Turn any text or script into audio file, share, and download! After coming out of Berkeley SkyDeck Accelerator, we quietly released our product around Christmas last year, but have only officially come public in full force just last week. During that time, we received tons of feedback that we’ve incorporated into LOVO Studio, and we are finally – somewhat - presentable for the PH community. Sign up for LOVO Studio and use promo code [PH50LOVO] at checkout to receive 50% off your first subscription, and let me know if you would also like a discount on custom voice cloning services. Fire away with your questions, comments, and feedback! :D Stay safe and healthy, Tom
