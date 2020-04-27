  1. Home
LOVO Studio is an AI Voiceover & Cloning platform. We are used in marketing, online learning, corporate HR and L&D, audiobook publishing, movie production, software development, and personal media to save time, hassle, and money involved with content creation.
Voice cloning is becoming the new normal in digital educationThe global elearning market was expected to reach a staggering total market value of $325 billion by 2025, driven by several factors at the time: the need to educate people at low cost; the falling price of learning solutions; a modern workforce needing to continue life-long learning; and the proven convenience and effectiveness online learning.
Deepfakes For Voice Are Here, And That's Good News. For Now | Digital TrendsEveryone reading this will likely be familiar with deepfakes, the sometimes humorous and oftentimes scary technology that makes it possible to alter an existing image or video by digitally replacing a person's likeness. But while deepfakes are well known, the audio equivalent - capable of simulating the voice of a real person - hasn't received quite the same level of coverage.
Automated Voice Content Creation: eLearning Meet AI - eLearning IndustryThey say nothing beats the face-to-face interaction between a pupil and a teacher, whether it be young children huddled up with their peers in a classroom or full-grown adults battling the onset of sleep and the constant buzzing of notifications on their phones while the instructor drones on in an auditorium.
👋Hi PH Fam - and thank you Kevin for helping us out! My name is Tom and I am a co-founder of LOVO, and today I’m introducing LOVO Studio, our AI Voiceover & Cloning Platform! We first started from analyzing emotions from voices of people calling in to call centers and the agents working there – and this understanding of the relationship between emotion and voices, combined with my personal experience as a marketer searching for voice talent for my campaigns, led us to this. Imagine Canva + Photoshop for voices: 1) Catalogue of 50+ voices across accents, character, and use case 2) Fine-tuning features like custom pronunciation editor, emphasis, speed & pause control, and BGM 3) Create custom voices with just 5~10 minutes of recording. Unlike some other voice cloning services out there, our data scientists hand-craft each and every custom voice so they sound perfect. 4) Turn any text or script into audio file, share, and download! After coming out of Berkeley SkyDeck Accelerator, we quietly released our product around Christmas last year, but have only officially come public in full force just last week. During that time, we received tons of feedback that we’ve incorporated into LOVO Studio, and we are finally – somewhat - presentable for the PH community. Sign up for LOVO Studio and use promo code [PH50LOVO] at checkout to receive 50% off your first subscription, and let me know if you would also like a discount on custom voice cloning services. Fire away with your questions, comments, and feedback! :D Stay safe and healthy, Tom
