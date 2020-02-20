Discussion
2 Reviews
Nattu
Maker
The @lottiefiles team is excited to bring you LottieFiles for After Effects. It’s a plugin to enhance your Lottie animation workflow allowing you to render your animations in real-time, without needing to write a single line of code. The plugin has the following features: - Instant preview from within After Effects - Preview on mobile in just a click - Export animations as dotLottie (.lottie) and Lottie JSON (.json) - Privately share your animation with others - Render graph to help you gauge playback performance - Access free Lottie animations from LottieFiles - Access all your previously previewed animations - Preview your animations on whatever color background you want We can’t wait to hear what you think, please feel free to ask any question you have. New to Lottie? Learn more about it here: https://lottiefiles.com/what-is-...
