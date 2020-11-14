LottieFiles Desktop App for Mac
Test Lottie animations from your desktop
Evandro Harrison Hoffmann
MakeriOS Engineer
Booom! Testing Lottie files on your Mac just got easier with this app! This was one of the exciting things we've been working on for the last few months and we are thrilled to see it fly and hear your feedbacks. With this app, you can: - Drag and drop .json and .lottie files with instant preview - Double click on any .lottie file or associate .json files to instantly open the app and show you the animation - Switch between iOS and web player - Access all your previews - Make your coffee to help you start the morning Well, maybe not yet for the last item, but you definitely should get that cup of coffee, download the app and enjoy the magic :)
The app is amazing, really recommended!