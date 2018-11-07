Log InSign up
Losha

Easily share Dropbox files and folders in your menu bar

Losha is a menu bar application for macOS which is created for teams that work with Dropbox, have synced their shared Dropbox files on theYoir computer and want to accelerate their workflow when sharing Dropbox files.

You can simply drag and drop the file to the menu bar app and it will share with the team

Discussion

Makers
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Any plans for a Windows version?
Jeroen Peerbolte
Jeroen PeerbolteHunter@peerbolte · Creative Developer
@aaronoleary It's on the roadmap yes.
