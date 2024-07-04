Launches
Home
Product
Loquis for Developers
Loquis for Developers
localized audio stories for your apps
Loquis is the provider of location based audio stories. Developers can use Loquis to build innovative audio tours experiences or drive monetization & engagement in their apps... because a world without stories is like a movie without voices.
Launched in
Travel
Maps
GPS
by
LOQUIS
About this launch
LOQUIS
The travel podcasting platform
3
reviews
75
followers
Loquis for Developers by
LOQUIS
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Travel
,
Maps
,
GPS
. Made by
Mike Chen
and
Bruno Pellegrini
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
LOQUIS
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
91
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
