Loquis for Developers

localized audio stories for your apps

Loquis is the provider of location based audio stories. Developers can use Loquis to build innovative audio tours experiences or drive monetization & engagement in their apps... because a world without stories is like a movie without voices​.
Travel
Maps
GPS
Loquis for Developers by
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in Travel, Maps, GPS. Made by
Mike Chen
and
Bruno Pellegrini
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on November 23rd, 2021.
