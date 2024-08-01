Launches
LoomFlows
An easier way to collect user feedback via Loom
LoomFlows helps you build — and faster — with visual feedback via Loom videos and annotated screenshots. Bugs, feature requests, testimonials, and more. Zero(ish) friction.
User Experience
Customer Communication
SaaS
About this launch
You need feedback. Make it easy via Loom.
LoomFlows
James Fleischmann
User Experience
Customer Communication
SaaS
James Fleischmann
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
This is LoomFlows's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
