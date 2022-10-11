We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Lolli
Lolli Mobile App

Add bitcoin or cash rewards to any debit or credit card

Lolli is the leading rewards company that gives you up to 30% in bitcoin or cashback rewards when you shop in-store and online at 10,000+ stores.
Lolli
Lolli
Lolli Mobile App
Lolli
was hunted by
Alex Adelman
in Fintech, Crypto, Shopping. Made by
Alex Adelman
,
Shana Jordan
,
Matt Senter
,
Jarrad Giles
and
Pearson Cunningham
Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Lolli
is rated 4.8/5 by 94 users. It first launched on August 22nd, 2018.
