Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Lolli
See Lolli’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Lolli Mobile App
Ranked #4 for today
Lolli Mobile App
Add bitcoin or cash rewards to any debit or credit card
Visit
Upvote 101
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lolli is the leading rewards company that gives you up to 30% in bitcoin or cashback rewards when you shop in-store and online at 10,000+ stores.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Shopping
by
Lolli
Legalpad
Ad
Ready to grow your startup in the U.S.? We know work visas.
About this launch
Lolli
Earn free bitcoin when you shop online.
101
reviews
399
followers
Follow for updates
Lolli Mobile App by
Lolli
was hunted by
Alex Adelman
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Shopping
. Made by
Alex Adelman
,
Shana Jordan
,
Matt Senter
,
Jarrad Giles
and
Pearson Cunningham
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Lolli
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 94 users. It first launched on August 22nd, 2018.
Upvotes
101
Comments
6
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#25
Report