Lolli is a browser extension that let’s you earn bitcoin when you shop online at 500+ top online stores. Lolli is on a mission to make bitcoin accessible to all by making it simple for everyone to earn and own bitcoin.
Lolli, bitcoin for everyone! 🍭💜 - Alex Adelman - MediumToday, I'm excited to announce the launch of Lolli , a rewards application that earns you bitcoin when you shop online. We are launching Lolli with 500+ retail partners in fashion, food, lifestyle, and travel, giving users the opportunity to earn bitcoin while they're shopping for shoes, groceries, hotels, and more.
This New York startup is giving away free bitcoin when you make online purchases - Here's how to get in on itLolli is a startup that offers incentives for online shoppers by giving money back in the form of bitcoin. Once you download Lolli's extension, you're alerted to any bitcoin-back offers when shopping on one of Lolli's online retail partners. Fewer people own cryptocurrencies than you might think.
Lolli launches to give you free Bitcoin while you shopBitcoin has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency, with millions of people around the world having traded the currency through command lines and wallets like Coinbase. Yet, for all of the excitement in the space, BTC remains largely the province of technically-sophisticated finance and softwar...
- Pros:
A natural way to get more people exposed to and using crypto. The team has unique insight into building delightful commerce experiences.Cons:
T.B.D.
Alex's focus on building fun and easy to use products, combined with his passion for inviting and educating the next wave of crypto users is exciting.Kunal Tandon has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Easy onramp to crypto. Alex is uniquely suited to build this business.Cons:
Tbd
Have known Alex for some time and know his passion, dedication and skill within this space. Would happily bet on him.Daniel Dehrey has used this product for one day.
Hunter
John Fiorentino@johnnyfio · @goodonestv / thebermudalist.com
This passes the grandmother/child test. My grandmother and little cousin both got excited and asked to sign up when I showed them. This is brilliant and exactly what the crypto world needs.
Matt SenterMaker@matt_senter
@johnnyfio Love to hear this!!
Nick AbouzeidHunterHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Cool. Automatic-saving apps have exploded in popularity (look at Earny, Purse, etc.) – exciting to see it cross into crypto.
Alex AdelmanMakerPro@alexadelman · Founder, Lolli 🍭
@nickabouzeid Thanks, Nick!
Matt SenterMaker@matt_senter
@nickabouzeid We're excited too, thanks!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
As @robedell mentioned, I love that this tool can help introduce bitcoin to another wave of mainstream consumers, but it's unclear to me why it's better to get rewarded in BTC over USD as with other reward and cashback programs.
Matt SenterMaker@matt_senter
@robedell @rrhoover Thanks for the feedback. So many reasons! :) One of our first goals is simply to reduce the barrier to entry to hodling bitcoin for the average consumer. We believe there is a higher long-term value in bitcoin rewards, and everyone should be able to take advantage of that.
Rob Edell@robedell · Founder, Servy
@rrhoover I don’t think it’s necessarily better than fiat cash-back programs, but it enables someone with a stricter risk profile to dabble in a speculative investment that they otherwise would not have felt comfortable putting their money into. So much of investing is psychological, so to me, this is just a simple creative way to get a wider audience to participate in the ecosystem. I also imagine there are some efficiency and security benefits of running a rewards program on the blockchain, but I’ll let @matt_senter and @alexadelman speak to that
Brian Sugar@briansugar · @popsugar @shopstyle @everlane @roadster
@rrhoover simple, easy way for the masses to get introduced to btc, et al
Zack Shapiro@zackshapiro · Core Team at Nano
This is a great way to get more people into crytpo in a safe, familiar way to what they currently do. Nice work!
Matt SenterMaker@matt_senter
@zackshapiro Thanks, Zack!
Kevin Natanzon@kevinnatanzon · Founder, Beta Labs
This is amazing. Congratulations @alexadelman! How do you support mobile shoppers?
Alex AdelmanMakerPro@alexadelman · Founder, Lolli 🍭
@kevinnatanzon Hey Kevin, great question. We chose to start on web because shopping on web still accounts for 80-85% of all purchases in the US. We're working on some exciting things for mobile. Stay tuned. :)
