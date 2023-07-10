Products
Home
→
Product
→
Logic Workout
Logic Workout
The most efficient workout in the world
Logic Workout is the most efficient bodyweight workout in the world. It is based on fitball exercises, using the inherent instability for fast activation of muscle fibers. It promotes agility, speed and strength.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Health
Fitness
by
Logic Workout
About this launch
Logic Workout
The most efficient workout in the world
Logic Workout by
Logic Workout
was hunted by
Paul Sauron
in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Fitness
. Made by
Paul Sauron
and
Claudia Crotti
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Logic Workout
is not rated yet. This is Logic Workout's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
8
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#53
