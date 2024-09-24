Launches
Log Cabin is an app that allows you to keep logs of anything that interests you (restaurants, movies, workouts, etc.), and then gain insights into those logs through statistical analysis.
Launched in
Analytics
Quantified Self
Statistical Analysis
About this launch
Analytics
Quantified Self
Statistical Analysis
jake griesmaier
Featured on September 29th, 2024.
This is Log Cabin's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
