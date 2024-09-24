  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Log Cabin
    Log Cabin

    Log Cabin

    Start tracking your experiences

    Log Cabin is an app that allows you to keep logs of anything that interests you (restaurants, movies, workouts, etc.), and then gain insights into those logs through statistical analysis.
    Launched in
    Analytics
    Quantified Self
    Statistical Analysis
     by
    Log Cabin
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Vercel
    About this launch
    Log Cabin
    Log CabinStart tracking your experiences
    0
    reviews
    30
    followers
    Log Cabin by
    Log Cabin
    was hunted by
    jake griesmaier
    in Analytics, Quantified Self, Statistical Analysis. Made by
    jake griesmaier
    . Featured on September 29th, 2024.
    Log Cabin
    is not rated yet. This is Log Cabin's first launch.
    Upvotes
    31
    Vote chart
    Comments
    11
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -