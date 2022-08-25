Products
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
Invest in U.S. rental properties for just $50 in 5 minutes
Diversify your portfolio, earn rental income daily, and watch your stake appreciate until you want to sell. Lofty is the future of real estate investing — we’re making real estate easier and more flexible for investors globally.
Launched in
Investing
,
Web3
,
Personal Finance
by
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
About this launch
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
Invest in U.S. rental properties for just $50 in 5 minutes
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing by
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
was hunted by
Jerry Chu
in
Investing
,
Web3
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Jerry Chu
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing
is not rated yet. This is Lofty Fractional Real Estate Investing's first launch.
