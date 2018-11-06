Loffi Glove

Say hello to Glove!
A new, high quality cycling glove with a mission. Designed to make journeys happier for everyone.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
That is honestly the most adorable thing I've seen in a long time, well done! 😹
Upvote (3)Share·
⭐️
Jack HudspithMaker@jack_hudspith1 · I cycle,build,surf & design happy gloves
@aaronoleary Cheers Aaron, thanks! 😊
Upvote Share·
Tanguy Antoine@tanguyantoine · Full Stack developer
I love this idea :-) no more 🖕
Upvote (3)Share·
⭐️
Jack HudspithMaker@jack_hudspith1 · I cycle,build,surf & design happy gloves
@tanguyantoine Nice one! positive vibes 👋
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Jack HudspithMaker@jack_hudspith1 · I cycle,build,surf & design happy gloves
We designed Glove for one reason: to reduce anger and animosity on our roads. I have always cycled everywhere even from a young age, but in recent years I’ve noticed a considerable increase in aggression on the roads from both cyclists and drivers. With weekend rides and commutes to work becoming more and more stressful, I realised something had to change - arriving at work feeling frustrated and cross Is not ideal!
Upvote (4)Share·
Jason Mayo@madebymayo · Mayo
Wow, how can someone not let me move across a lane now with that smiling at them! 🧡
Upvote (1)Share·
⭐️
Jack HudspithMaker@jack_hudspith1 · I cycle,build,surf & design happy gloves
@madebymayo Ha, Yeah, its a fact.. more smiles out there signaling 👍
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Jack HudspithMaker@jack_hudspith1 · I cycle,build,surf & design happy gloves
Amazing, thanks Conor for hunting 🕵🏻us!! ... you can see the whole campaign and grab a pair here: http://bit.ly/loffi_cc
Upvote (1)Share·