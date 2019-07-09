Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Nathan Kontny
And if you find Locomotion handy, Product Hunters can use this code when purchasing a license to get it half off: producthunt Locomotion came from a ton of pain trying to make my filmmaking more interesting. Then there was a ton of pain actually trying to figure out how to build Locomotion :) I wanted to give up constantly, but it's finally a super handy tool I'm using like crazy to add some uniquess to my movies. How can I help? I'm here to answer any questions about whatever.
Upvote (1)Share